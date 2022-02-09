Citigroup Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Talos Energy by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $893.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

