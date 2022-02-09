Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Carter’s by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 467,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 89,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

