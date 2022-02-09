Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 193,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRBK opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.