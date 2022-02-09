Citigroup Inc. Sells 37,767 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $887.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

