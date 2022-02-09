Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,279 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 110,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

