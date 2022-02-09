Citigroup Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 110,985.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $851.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.53.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

