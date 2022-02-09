Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,011 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,600 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $385.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

