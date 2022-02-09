Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 137.98 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.