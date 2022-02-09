Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 216,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

CIA stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

