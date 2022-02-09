Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.