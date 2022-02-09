Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Purchased by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.79.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
