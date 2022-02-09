Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 6,935 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDC. lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

