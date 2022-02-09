Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.