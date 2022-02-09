Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 631.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 448,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 435.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

