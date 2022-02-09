Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.30 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.