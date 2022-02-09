Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $32.51 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,712 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $32,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Flex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

