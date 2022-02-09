Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

FNDF stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.

