Clarus Group Inc. Buys 2,680 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 2,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,756. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

