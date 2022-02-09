Clarus Group Inc. Has $10 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,714,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,620,000 after buying an additional 143,017 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,345,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,348 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,063,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,862,000 after buying an additional 280,951 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.