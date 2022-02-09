Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,106 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF makes up about 0.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Shares of PTIN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. 19,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.