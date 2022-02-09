Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,663 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.76. 392,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,121,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $340.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

