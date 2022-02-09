Clarus Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. 203,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.