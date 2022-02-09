Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 57,523 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $2,549,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $46,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $3,944,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.