CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

