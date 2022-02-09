CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. 798,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,023. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.