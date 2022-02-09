CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 207,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,734,000 after purchasing an additional 532,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

