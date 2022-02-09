Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

