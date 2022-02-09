Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,119 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $15.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.