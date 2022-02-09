Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 15,352 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 180,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 569,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.