Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $491.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $418.07 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

