ColossusXT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 156.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $82.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006372 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001044 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,497,326,253 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

