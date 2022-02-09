Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,010,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 408,938 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,849,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,935,000 after purchasing an additional 389,393 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,826. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

