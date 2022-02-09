Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $157.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $653.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 165,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Community Bank System by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Community Bank System by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

