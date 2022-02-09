Comparing Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical 24.58% 12.60% 10.97% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -20.50% -18.92%

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Enlivex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical $2.92 billion 4.47 $708.99 million $1.52 16.69 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.98) -5.16

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ono Pharmaceutical and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

