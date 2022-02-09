Comparing Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) & Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 11.16% 6.81% 2.26% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi Estate and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.95%. Given Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $11.40 billion 1.79 $1.28 billion $0.98 14.94 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations. The Residential segment deals with the sale, lease, and management of condominiums, rental apartments, and custom-built housing. The International segment develops office buildings, residential properties, commercial facilities, and other real estate businesses abroad. The Investment Management segment deals with real estate asset management, real estate investment trusts, and private placement funds. The Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services segment offers construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting; as well as real estate problem-solving solutions, including real estate brokerage and condominium and office building leasing management support. The Others segment includes information systems development, maintenance manage

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

