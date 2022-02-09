Comparing Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and Verso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.49 $170.00 million N/A N/A Verso $1.36 billion 0.57 -$101.00 million ($2.95) -9.04

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Verso.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sylvamo and Verso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Verso 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sylvamo currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Verso has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Verso.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Verso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Verso -8.39% 1.84% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Verso on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

