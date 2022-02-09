Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMP opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

