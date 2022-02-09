Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 760,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000. Joby Aviation accounts for 0.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98. Joby Aviation Inc has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

