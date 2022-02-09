CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.87%.

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

