Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.51. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 16,217 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 139.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth $757,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Articles

