CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

CNMD stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.