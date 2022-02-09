CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,146. CONMED has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

