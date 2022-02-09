ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

