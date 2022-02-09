Contrasting Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Urban One has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Urban One and Vistas Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Urban One.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urban One and Vistas Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $376.34 million 0.60 -$8.11 million $1.13 3.90 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urban One.

Summary

Urban One beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

