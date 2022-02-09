Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.46 or 0.07225612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.80 or 1.00117909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055122 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.