Core Laboratories Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

CLB opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

