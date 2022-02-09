Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 628,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.