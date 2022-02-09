Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,515. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.