Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

