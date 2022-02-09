Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Corteva by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 766,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

